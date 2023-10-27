Millcreek Mall was welcoming children back in their doors to get an early start on halloween festivities.
Briaunna Malone and Jade Leah Burns were live from the mall where Trail of Treats was back for another year.
by: Jade Leah Burns, Briaunna Malone
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jade Leah Burns, Briaunna Malone
Posted:
Updated:
Millcreek Mall was welcoming children back in their doors to get an early start on halloween festivities.
Briaunna Malone and Jade Leah Burns were live from the mall where Trail of Treats was back for another year.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now