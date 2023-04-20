TOOELE, Utah (KTVX) – Utah Highway Patrol has released dashcam footage of the moment when a trooper struck a wrong-way driver with his patrol car in an attempt to stop him.

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 18 when a pickup truck pulling a U-Haul was traveling the wrong way on the westbound lanes of I-80 at about 3 p.m. A UHP sergeant was also heading westbound, unaware of the oncoming truck. Once he saw it, he turned on his emergency lights and siren, slowed down and put himself in the path of the oncoming truck.

The trooper’s patrol car and truck collided head-on. UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden confirmed with Nexstar’s KTVX at the time of the accident that another white pick-up truck crashed into the back of the patrol vehicle as well.

In the video, which has no sound, a truck in front of the patrol car can be seen moving out of the way of the wrong-way driver. The oncoming truck, with a headlight out and hazard lights turned on, strikes the patrol car and careens into the middle of I-80. The patrol car was turned around in the collision.

Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

Courtesy of Alex Whitbeck

Courtesy of Alex Whitbeck

Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

The three-lane highway had a number of cars traveling on it at the time of the accident, but only three vehicles were involved. The video ends with witnesses jumping out of their cars to help the trooper and impacted drivers.

The UHP trooper was not injured in the crash but was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. the wrong-way drive driver suffered only minor injuries. No other injuries had been reported from the crash.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the driver ended up in the wrong lane.