Watch Live: NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover attempts hardest landing yet

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — A NASA rover streaked toward a landing on Mars on Thursday in the riskiest step yet in an epic quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on the red planet.

The landing of the six-wheeled vehicle would mark the third visit to Mars in just over a week. Two spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates and China swung into orbit around the planet on successive days last week.