Watch Live: Trial resumes for former officer accused in the death of George Floyd

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Governor Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force announced that all adults will be eligible to register for a vaccine starting Tuesday, April 13.

“We need to maintain acceleration of the vaccine rollout, especially as case counts and hospitalization rates have increased,” Gov. Wolf said. “Therefore, just as President Biden has brought forward universal adult access to vaccines from May 1 to April 19, we are moving Pennsylvania’s timeline of universal adult access to April 13.”