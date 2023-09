(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A tense moment on Lake Erie Sunday morning as water rescue crews were called for multiple people caught in currents.

Rescue crews were called to Lake Front Drive in Millcreek Township at 9:51 a.m. after six people were caught in currents that swept their kayaks and paddle boards out into the lake.

Crews from the United States Coast Guard and Millcreek Police were able to able to rescue everyone.

No injuries were reported.