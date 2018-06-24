Water Main Break Closes State Street
TRAFFIC ALERT! Erie Police are reporting a watermain break on State Street at 24th Street.
Roads are barricaded. Do not drive around the barricades. Please avoid the area. Currently closed due to flooding is: State Street from 21st Street to 26th Street and 24th Street French to Peach Streets
