Water Main Break Closes State Street

TRAFFIC ALERT! Erie Police are reporting a watermain break on State Street at 24th Street.

Roads are barricaded. Do not drive around the barricades. Please avoid the area. Currently closed due to flooding is: State Street from 21st Street to 26th Street and 24th Street French to Peach Streets