(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — No, it’s not officially summer yet, but it’ll sure feel like it this weekend– temps are expected to near the 80-degree mark by Sunday and Waterford’s drive-in theater will offer its first movies of the season from Friday through Sunday.

The Sunset Drive-In will open for the season this weekend. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie begins at dusk. The movies will be shown on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 22, 23 and 24 respectively.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday (April 22, 23 and 24 respectively), the screen at Sunset Drive-In in Waterford will feature “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “The Lost City.”

The snack bar at Sunset Drive-In in Waterford.

This weekend, Sunset Drive-In has selected “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “The Lost City” as its season-opening titles. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” stars Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz and Idris Elba. “The Lost City” stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the first movie begins at dusk. The movies will be shown on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 22, 23 and 24 respectively. (On Friday, dusk is at about 8:39 p.m., and a minute later each day after.)

The cost of admission is $9 per person 12 and older, or $4 for children 7 through 11 years old. Children 6 years old and younger receive free admission.

Though the forecast looks bright, especially for Sunday, the drive in shows movies in all weather conditions. According to its Facebook page, “We still show movies rain, sleet, hail, tornado and zombie apocalypse.”

The flea market at Sunset Drive-In also opens for the season on Sunday, April 24. The hours are 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is 50 cents per person, and children receive free admission.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Sunset Drive-In and Flea Market is located at 808 Route 97 in Waterford.