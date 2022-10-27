(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Route 6 bridge in Wayne Township is expected to reopen next week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said the bridge over Baskins Run near the Corry Auto Auction is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Nov. 4. The bridge has been closed since May 22 after it was damaged by extreme weather and heavy rain.

“As soon as our maintenance crews became aware of storm damage to the bridge and the nearby embankments, we responded — first by ensuring drivers were safe and detoured around the bridge, then by putting into motion a plan to reopen the roadway as soon as possible. Simultaneously we were assessing several factors and determined repairing and shoring up the bridge was a best course of action,” said PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty.

Repairs included barrier walls and a new concrete slab to replace damaged beams on the north side of the bridge, along with a concrete stream bed with fish baffles to protect against erosion, and wingwalls to secure the bridge and bank, a PennDOT announcement said.

Milling and paving is scheduled to begin on Oct. 29. The reopening date is tentative and depends on weather conditions. During the final days of work, flaggers will guide drivers through lane restrictions.

After the bridge is reopened, a temporary road will be removed. Materials from the removed roadway will be kept on hand for future Erie County projects, PennDOT said.

The speed of the repairs were lauded by McNulty.

“A typical bridge rehabilitation project can take three to five years to go through the design, permitting and construction stages. To go from emergency closure to reopening in less than six months took dedication from the PennDOT team here in the northwest region,” McNulty said. “We thank the public for their patience during the early parts of the emergency response and ask that they remain mindful in the coming weeks as we finish our project and return the road to its previous alignment.”