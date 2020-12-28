Weekend snow storm brings families to local parks for a fun day of sledding

This weekend’s snow storm brought many people out to local parks for a fun day of sledding.

Some people headed over to Frontier Park to sled down the park’s largest hill.

Some families said that they’ve spent a lot of time at home this year and have been looking for activities to do outdoors.

One father said that when his children saw that it was snowing on Christmas, they decided they would go sledding.

“They really loved the fact that it was a white Christmas and nothing beats coming out to the big hill while doing something different than being stuck inside all day,” said Justin Torres, Sledding in Frontier Park.

Torres added that for a lot of people this time of year means spending time with loved ones. Torres said that sledding with the family was a great way to spend the day.