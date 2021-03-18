Florida couple offers free beer as way to meet the neighbors

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida couple came up with a great way to meet their new neighbors after moving into their home during the coronavirus pandemic. They offered free beer.

Amanda and Thomas Evans decided to move from Fort Myers to nearby Cape Coral just before the pandemic started last year.

“It was a different experience I think than most first time homebuyers,” Amanda Evans told ABC7television station.

They were not sure when they would get to meet their new neighbors.

“Luckily, we have a rescue dog that we walk around the block every day, so we met some people in passing,” she said. “Typically, you would bring people cookies or pie or invite them over for dinner, but we weren’t sure about how people were feeling,” Amanda added.

Instead, they created a flyer:

“Hi, we’re new to the neighborhood and would like to meet our lovely neighbors. We will be in our driveway with drinks, ready to meet any neighbors who would like to stop by. We can’t wait to meet you.”

Her husband wasn’t sure anyone would show up. But once the “Free Beer” sign was placed outside, the neighbors started venturing over.

“It’s always funny to see a sign on the table that says free beer, just to get people to stop and turn their head and drive by and say what did that sign just say. We had a few people do a double take, free beer is a pretty easy way to get people to show up,” said Thomas Evans.

They say it’s a great ice-breaker for anyone who is new to a neighborhood.