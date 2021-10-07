Hot tub on wheels: Suit says party vehicle lacks pool permit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee entrepreneur whose hot tub on wheels is one of downtown Nashville’s best-known party vehicles has been told to stop operating a public swimming pool without a permit, a lawsuit says.

Nashville’s metropolitan government asked a judge to temporarily shut down the mobile tub in a lawsuit filed last week, The Tennessean reported. A hearing is scheduled next Wednesday.

The health department informed Music City Party Tub of the violation in an Aug. 11 letter, according to the report. The party vehicle has been a regular presence in Nashville’s downtown entertainment district since April 2019, touted on a website as allowing at least six or seven revelers to soak at one time.

It was that month that owner Guy Williams stopped by the health department, the agency says, adding staff told him to submit design plans and apply for a pool permit. The party tub on a trailer was inspected and Williams was told what to fix to be approved, but the lawsuit says he never returned.

Health department workers spotted Williams running his vehicle in September 2020 and confronted him about not having a pool permit, according to the suit. It said he claimed he was exempt because the hot tub fell 50 gallons (190 liters) shy of the “minimum capacity” for a public pool.

The lawsuit said such an exemption doesn’t exist. What’s more, it said, the business isn’t registered with the state and does not have a county business license.

Williams could not be immediately reached for comment.