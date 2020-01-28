Police: Man man asks gym mates to borrow guns for robbery

MONROE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana have charged a man with drug possession after he approached two people in a gym parking lot and asked to borrow their guns to commit a robbery, according to arrest documents.

West Monroe Police charged Landon Wayne Duke, 19, after two men flagged down an officer and informed him of Duke’s comments.

Duke had approached the men, whom he reportedly knew, in a Planet Fitness parking lot and noticed they had guns in their truck, according to a police arrest report obtained by The Monroe News Star. The men told investigators Duke said he wanted to borrow the guns to rob someone of enough money to leave town. The men said no and entered the gym, according to the report.

Duke allegedly followed and worked out with the men while continuing to talk about robbing someone, investigators wrote. Police later spotted Duke at nearby a gas station and found what they believed to be methamphetamine wrapped in a $100 bill in is pocket, the newspaper said.

Duke was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on Sunday on one count of possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He remained in custody Monday, the News Star said.