It’s Welcoming Week in the City of Erie, which is a celebration of the communities diversity.

Each year hundreds of local immigrants become U.S. citizens. The celebration started Friday and runs through Sunday Sept. 18.

Erie continues to celebrate the city’s diversity as Mayor Joe Schember proclaimed a community celebration on FAn annual event called Welcoming Week.

The Episcopal Cathedral of St. Paul on West 7th Street is hosting a discussion event on Sept. 18.

A community development group, called One Table, is providing a way for people from different backgrounds to come together.

“Dialogue is definitely a way to overcome misconceptions. Some of the misunderstandings, misconceptions, biases and differences we have between people. We’re really excited to create a space where people to talk to one another at a deeper level,” said Rev. Melinda Hall, dean of the Episcopal Cathedral of St. Paul.

About 10 times a year, there are citizenship ceremonies for new Americans at the federal courthouse in Erie County. On Friday, Sept. 16, another group of new Americans will be naturalized.

The goal of Welcoming Week is to make everyone including new Americans feel at home in Erie.

“It’s a critical piece for any human being to feel like they’re connected to where they live, and especially those who are coming from new cultures who have to leave everything behind and having to come to a new enviroment where the cultural rules are different, the language is different, the institutions are different. It’s extremely challenging for our new Americans especially,” said Sarah Speir.

The executive director of the Erie Art Museum said it’s becoming increasingly important to celebrate a community’s diversity.

“It’s important because it’s one the important cultural institutions in the city, and it’s really important to have these spaces where everybody can belong and everybody is welcome. I think that’s something that museums around the country are really wanting to do now,” said Laura Domencic, executive director of Erie Art Museum.

The Erie Art Museum is hosting several events for Welcoming Week, including one Sunday, Sept. 11.