COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy’s is adding a new strawberry-flavored Frosty to its menu for a limited time this summer.

The fast-food giant explains the move is to compliment the return of its Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad, in a release. But seriously, for Frosty fans, the announcement is all about the sweet creamy frozen treat that’s being described as “bursting” with flavor.

Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company commented on how the new menu item came about in the company’s customary tone that doesn’t hold back the jabs at its competitors.

“We’re always listening to our fans and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the Strawberry Frosty to the menu this season,” said Loredo. “While some of our competitors are still trying to get their ice cream machines to work, fans can dip into this new strawberry treat all summer long at Wendy’s.”

Vanilla Frosty devotees might want to note that hidden in the subtext of Wendy’s announcement is the fact that the secondary flavor introduced in 2006, will be on hiatus to make room for the fruity newcomer. The company notes that strawberry is “Joining the Chocolate Frosty for a limited time.”

A recent Wendy’s tweet with a picture of the Strawberry Frosty and the simple caption “Hey.” has had a passionate response on the social media platform with comments like “Get inside of me now.” and “This is about to be life changing” in response to the post.

For anyone who happens to be still interested in the salad, Wendy’s writes that “this entrée boasts sun-ripened, freshly sliced strawberries, crisp Applewood smoked bacon and juicy grilled chicken atop a bed of crispy lettuce and spring mix, and is topped off with an Italian cheese blend, candied almonds and a sweet Champagne vinaigrette.”