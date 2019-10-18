$1.3M grant aims to increase staffing at suicide prevention call centers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The nonprofit group Vibrant Emotional Health is giving Pennsylvania $1.3 million to increase access to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“If they call the 1-800-273-TALK number, which is the number for Lifeline, it’s based off the area code you’re calling from, so it gets routed to the center that’s closest to that,” said Jayne Wildasin, the services manager of the mobile crisis intervention team of York and Adams County at TrueNorth Wellness Services.

There are about 10 centers connected to Lifeline in Pennsylvania. Those centers answer nearly 40% of the state’s Lifeline calls.

“While the call will still be answered, there could be a longer wait time,” said Shaye Erhard, of the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services at the Department of Human Services.

Officials say the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is still the most well-known resource they have available.

The grant money will be used to increase staffing at statewide call centers, including the Center for Community Resources, Family Services Association of Bucks County and New Perspectives Crisis Services.

They aim to have 90% of Pennsylvania’s calls answered locally within two years.

“They’re going to be able to use the funding to staff up, so they’ll have someone answering lifeline calls 24 hours a day,” Erhard said.

TrueNorth Wellness Services in Hanover answers Lifeline calls for the entire south-central part of the state.

“The more crisis centers you have locally, that means the more opportunities the people in distress have to call and call locally so they can get hooked up to local resources,” Wildasin said.”We can hook people up immediately here to our partial program, to any other of our programs.”

Pennsylvania’s suicide rates have increased by 34% in the last 20 years.

Its Suicide Prevention Task Force is hosting a tour to combat stigma and develop long-term prevention efforts.

“We need to start asking the questions and not being afraid of the answers,” said Wildasin.

The CDC says suicide is the 10th leading cause of death.

There are still six regional listening sessions in the task force’s tour. Locations, dates and times can be found on the Prevent Suicide PA website.

Information about the current call centers can be found on Lifeline’s website.