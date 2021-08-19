13 busted in drug trafficking ring through Elk, Clearfield, Erie counties

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thirteen people accused of trafficking methamphetamine in Elk and Erie counties are under arrest after an investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

“While we lose 14 Pennsylvanians a day to drug overdoses, these individuals peddled poisons into our communities with total disregard for the consequences,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “We’re committed to shutting down these dangerous, illegal trafficking operations, keeping Pennsylvania neighborhoods safe, and saving lives.”

The investigation into the rings began in 2019 after agents from the Office’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigations identified:

Thomas Wallace, 37, Erie, Pa.

Margaret Wisor, 2, Johnsonburg, Pa.

Joshua Pulliam, 36, SCI Albion

Joshua Coles, 27, Erie, Pa.

Those four were accused of trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl throughout Elk and Erie counties. The subsequent investigation into their trafficking network identified nine other individuals involved in trafficking methamphetamine:

Dustin Black, 33, Armstrong County Jail, Pa.

Ashley Bowley, 27, Ridgway, Pa.

Adam Curci, 33, St. Marys, Pa.

Rikki Curcio, 29, Bradford, Pa.

Andrew Hoover, 36, Erie County Corrections Center, Pa.

Joseph Krise, 50, Kersey, Pa.

James McDonald, 48, Elk County Prison, Pa.

Cayla Royer, 38, Weedville, Pa.

Michael VanDyne, 36, Elk County Prison

The investigation culminated in the execution of search warrants in October 2020, when agents seized more than eight pounds or 700,000 doses of methamphetamine, the release stated.

Wisor, Pulliam, Coles, Black, Bowley, Curci, Hoover, McDonald, and VanDyne are all currently incarcerated on unrelated charges and were charged with crimes related to the Grand Jury investigation. Wallace, Curcio, Krise, and Royer were taken into custody this week and charged with Criminal Conspiracy and drug-related offenses.

All suspects remain in custody with preliminary hearings set as early as Aug. 26.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect 13 suspects were charged in the drug ring after the Attorney General released more information from the Grand Jury.