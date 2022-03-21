PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two Pennsylvania state troopers and a civilian were killed in a crash on a highway in Philadelphia early Monday morning, state police said.

The crash took place in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near milepost 18 in Philadelphia City at about 12:40 a.m., state police said.

Site of crash | Courtesy of PHL17

Confirmed by Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick, troopers were dispatched after receiving reports of a man walking on I-95 South. As the troopers helped him into the back of their cruiser, a woman struck all three and the cruiser with her vehicle. She remained on scene.

In Monday morning’s briefing, the names of the troopers involved in the incident were released: Martin F. Mack who has been with the PSP in Troop K Philadelphia area since November 2014 and Branden T. Sisca, who recently graduated after enlisting in the training program in February last year.

Left: Branden T. Sisca, 29. Right: Martin F. Mack, 33.

The identification of the civilian will not be released until the family has been notified.

Governor Wolf held a media briefing Monday morning at 11:00 a.m. with Colonel Evanchick.

“Our department is heartbroken with the tragedy that occurred early this morning in Philadelphia,” said Colonel Evanchick. “We ask our fellow Pennsylvanians to keep the families of our troopers and the pedestrian in their thoughts. This is an extremely difficult time.”

Governor Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds to fly at half-staff to honor Trooper Mack and Trooper Sisca. The flag should be flown at half-staff until Friday, March 25, plus then on the days of the funerals which have not yet been announced.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that occurred while these troopers were protecting and serving,” Gov. Wolf said. “This mournful incident is a stark reminder of the risks—and sacrifices—our law enforcement officers undertake every day to keep us safe. My heart goes out to their families and the communities they lived in and served.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates after the briefing comes to a close.