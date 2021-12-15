2022 Dog Licenses are now available in Pennsylvania

CARLISLE — On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Treasurer Kelly Neiderer announced 2022 dog licenses are now available to owners in the commonwealth.

“The best way to protect your dog this holiday season, and every day of the year, is to license your dog,” said Secretary Redding. “2022 licenses must be purchased by Dec. 31, so why not give your best friend the gift of security on Christmas day?”

All dogs are required to be licensed if they are three months of age and older. The fee for an annual dog license is $6.50, or $8.50 if the animal is not spayed or neutered. Lifetime licenses are available for dogs for permanent identification, such as a microchip or tattoo. Discounts are available for qualifying older adults and people with disabilities.

Dollars from licensing support the work of the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement to:

Inspect Pennsylvania’s kennels and ensure the health and wellbeing of the dogs that spend their lives there

Investigate and prosecute illegal kennels and bad actors

Protect the public by monitoring PA’s dangerous dogs and investigating dog bites

Reunite licensed lost dogs with their families and help unlicensed lost dogs find shelter.

“Make sure your dog gets a license in their stocking, it’s the best way to get them back home if

they get lost,” said Cumberland County Treasurer Kelly Neiderer. “Dog owners can purchase an

annual license in-person, online or by mail.

Pennsylvania dog licenses are available for purchase through Pennsylvania’s county treasurers. Click HERE to find the information for your local county treasurer.

