2022 Pa. fishing licenses, permits, gift vouchers now on sale

HARRISBURG – Whether you’re looking to get a jump on next season, or you believe it will make a great holiday gift, Pennsylvania fishing licenses, permits and vouchers are now on sale for 2022.

The HuntFishPA online portal on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) website opened on Monday, so anyone who wants a permit can purchase one now online, on their smartphone using the FishBoatPA mobile app or by visiting one of nearly 700 retail license issuing agents.

2022 licenses, permits, and vouchers purchased now are valid immediately for up to 13 months, from Dec. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2022.

“For the past couple of seasons, more people than ever have been seeking out fun and affordable ways to enjoy the outdoors, and fishing has been right at the top of the list,” said Tim Schaeffer, PFBC Executive Director. “While anglers will be happy to know the price of a fishing license is the same this year as it was last year, you really get the most value for your dollar when you buy early. That way, you’ll be covered for every fishing season for the rest of this year and next year.”

Licenses can be printed immediately upon purchase or saved digitally to a smart device, which serves as proof of possession. While many customers still prefer to purchase fishing licenses in person from local issuing agents, the convenience of online purchases can save time and help people avoid long lines..

Customers may also choose to purchase vouchers to give as gifts that can be redeemed by those who receive it.

“Vouchers make great gifts for people who are already active anglers, but they can also be a great way to introduce someone new the sport,” added Schaeffer. “If you have a friend or family member who you think would enjoy fishing, but could use a little help getting started in the sport, buying them a license voucher can be the nudge they need to join you on the water this year.”

The price of an annual resident fishing license in 2022 is still $22.97. Multi-year options are also available in 3-, 5-, and 10-year increments. Adding a trout permit and a Lake Erie permit cost $9.97 each, or $15.97 for a combination permit which includes both privileges.

Customers can also purchase a collectible fishing license button. Only 10,000 have been produced to maintain the rarity. These will not be issued at the time of purchase but, instead, mailed to the buyer.

Voluntary Permits

Customers who purchase a 2022 fishing license for Bass, Musky, Wild Trout/Enhanced Waters, and Habitat/Waterways Conservation can support their favorite PFBC programs through the purchase of voluntary permits. These permits are not required for fishing and carry no additional privileges, but all funds generated through them are reinvested into their respective program.

While youth anglers under age 16 do not require a fishing license, they must have either a Voluntary Youth Fishing License ($2.97) or a free Mentored Youth Fishing Permit to participate in any special youth opportunities throughout the 2022 season.

The PFBC reminds anglers and boaters to protect themselves by always wearing a life jacket during the fall and winter months. From now through April 30, all boaters boating in less than 16 feet, including all kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards, are required to wear a life jacket. Anglers should also wear a life jacket while ice fishing.

Important 2022 Fishing Dates:

Now – Dec. 31, 2022 Pennsylvania Fishing Licenses, permits, and vouchers on sale

Now through April 30, 2022 – Mandatory Life Jacket Requirement in effect

March 26, 2022 – Statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day

April 2, 2022 – Statewide Opening Day of Trout Season

