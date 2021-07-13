25 small rural hospitals in Pa. to receive over $6 million to support rural COVID-19 response efforts

Pennsylvania will be receiving more than $6 million from the Biden Administration to support rural COVID-19 response efforts, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

HHS, through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), announced today Pennsylvania will be receiving $6,459,400 to support COVID-19 response efforts in rural Pa.

The funding through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program (SHIP) will go to 25 small rural hospitals, those with fewer than 50 beds, throughout Pennsylvania.

“The Biden Administration recognizes the important role that small rural hospitals have in closing the equity gap and ensuring that rural Americans can protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Today’s funding will help small rural hospitals continue to serve their communities in this critical role by expanding their COVID-19 testing capacity and mitigation efforts.”

State Offices of Rural Health will receive the funding to distribute to eligible hospitals.

“Our state-based SHIP grantees are important partners in helping to support small rural hospitals,” said HRSA Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa. “HRSA is committed to mitigating the spread of the virus in rural areas by supporting and empowering local providers to tailor their responses to COVID-19 to what works for their communities.”

For a state-by-state breakdown of this funding, visit https://www.hrsa.gov/rural-health/rural-hospitals/arp-covid19-awards

To learn more about the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program, visit https://www.hrsa.gov/sites/default/files/hrsa/ruralhealth/state-support-rural-hospitals.pdf

For information about HRSA’s coronavirus response in rural communities, visit https://www.hrsa.gov/rural-health/coronavirus

For more information about HRSA’s rural programs, visit https://www.hrsa.gov/rural-health/index.html

