25 suspects charged in drug trafficking investigation in Mercer, Lawrence counties; FBI looking for 4 suspects

(WKBN) – Twenty-five suspects are facing charges as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Mercer and Lawrence counties.

The investigation was led by the FBI, DEA and Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. The charges came after a year-long investigation, including the use of court-ordered wire taps, beginning in June 2020.

Thursday, investigators were in town, executing several search warrants and making arrests. Officers in unmarked cars with SWAT gear were spotted in Farrell earlier Thursday morning.

Investigators say the suspects were responsible for distributing drugs like heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack and methamphetamine in the area.

Several defendants are “significant sources of supply” for other drug dealers, they said, and some were selling drugs near playgrounds, schools and public housing communities.

The first indictment names the following individuals as defendants:

London Pinkins, age 26, of Sharon, Pennsylvania;

Jimmy Gadson, age 34, of Sharon, Pennsylvania;

Harold Hooten, age 44, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania;

Torlando Hopson, age 32, of Farrell, Pennsylvania;

Alphonse Johnson, age 39, currently incarcerated;

Amanda Karwowski, age 29, of Grove City, Pennsylvania, currently incarcerated;

Michael Love, age 43, of Jackson Center, Pennsylvania;

Katlyn McGirr, age 29, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania;

Kenneth Miller, age 59, of Farrell, Pennsylvania;

Nicholas Ostheimer, age 23, of Sharon, Pennsylvania;

Eugene Phillips, age 29, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, currently incarcerated;

Quinton Pinkins, age 36, of Farrell, Pennsylvania;

Joseph Pumphrey, age 62, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania;

Courtney Purdy, age 30, of Mercer, Pennsylvania;

Jeronte Robinson, age 26, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania;

Jammar Shelton, age 42, of Masury, Ohio;

James West, age 45, of Brackenridge, Pennsylvania;

Khiry Whiteside, age 30, of Farrell, Pennsylvania;

Denzel Williams, age 27, of Farrell, Pennsylvania;

Jermall Johnson, age 24, of Erie, Pennsylvania;

Jackie Bell, age 29, of Columbus, Ohio; and

Albert Cummings, age 41, of Cleveland, Ohio.

All of the 22 defendants are charged in with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, 100 grams or more of heroin, 28 grams or more of cocaine base, a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of methamphetamine from June 2020 to June 2021.

Some of the defendants face additional drug-related charges.

The second indictment names the following individuals as defendants:

Forrest Gilmore, age 25, of New Castle, Pennsylvania;

Melvin Dorsey-Pace, age 28, of New Castle, Pennsylvania; and

Rayjzon Sams, age 28, of Farrell, Pennsylvania.

The seven-count indictment charges the defendants with conspiring to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine from June 2020 to June 2021.

Investigators arrested several of the suspects on Thursday, but the FBI’s Pittsburgh office is still looking for the following individuals related to the case:

Forrest Gilmore

Jermall Johnson

Jimmy Gadson

Michael Love

Those four suspects are pictured above.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact FBI Pittsburgh at 412-432-4000.