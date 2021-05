LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a minivan and a buggy.

It happened at West Middlesex Road and Orchard Road in Lackawannock Township shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday.



Four people were thrown from the buggy. They were all taken to the hospital.

One of those victims, a 17-year-old girl, was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

No one inside the van was hurt.

The horse died.

The crash blocked one lane of traffic until the area was cleared.