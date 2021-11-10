UPDATE: Charges pending in Monday night car accident in Girard

by: Spencer Lee

Four people were taken to the hospital after a car accident in Girard.

The incident happened at 7:01 p.m. on Monday night.

According to the report from Pennsylvania State Police-Girard, Lynn Rublee, 42, was driving north with a passenger on Elk Park Road in Girard while two people in a 1992 Geo Metro were driving south. As Rublee attempted to turn left on West Middle Road, the two cars collided.

All four passengers were taken to the hospital by paramedics for treatment of their injuries. According to the State Police, charges are pending against Rublee.

