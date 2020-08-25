Activist group member shot while marching through Bedford County

THE LATEST: Terry Myers, the property owner, had reportedly asked the group to leave numerous times and Annette Myers states that they refused to vacate the private property. Annette says that she believes that all lives matter and that their family being threatened is not something they will tolerate.

SCHELLSBURG, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shots were fired at a group of racial justice activists as their group was marching through Bedford County late Monday night.

In a statement, the Pennsylvania State Police confirmed their investigation into a shooting that took place on the 800 block of Lincoln Highway just after 11:30 p.m. According to police, the shots were fired after an argument, and two people are being questioned about their involvement.

According to an activist, one man was shot in the face and taken to the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. State police officers were on scene, interviewing people and examining cars belonging to members of the group.

The victim, 37-year-old Cino Thurman is currently recovering at the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Conemaugh Memorial responded with the following statement: “Conemaugh Health System’s top priority is to provide high-quality care for all patients seeking care at our hospital…”

The activist group, totaling about 55 people, says it has been marching from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Washington, D.C. Frank Nitty, one of the group’s leaders, believes the incident was racially motivated.

“We don’t have signs. We’re just walking as a group. It’s just a lot to deal with, all the racism, all the hatred toward black people.”We are told the activists are planning on returning to the Schellsburg location where the incident originated to continue their walk.

We’ll have more on this story as more details unfold.