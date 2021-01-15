Additional 1,000 PA National Guard members activated to support D.C.

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that an additional 1,000 PA National Guard members were activated today to travel to Washington D.C. to support the D.C. National Guard and D.C. civil authorities on Inauguration Day.
This comes roughly a week after 1,000 PA National Guard members were activated for the same purpose.
“As the number of Guard forces from around the country continues to build in Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania is now sending an additional 1,000 of its Guard members to help ensure the safe and peaceful inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden,” said Gov. Wolf. “By having one of the largest Guards in the nation, the Pennsylvania Guard has the trained resources needed to respond to concurrent missions within our commonwealth, across our nation and overseas. I am thankful for their selfless service, as well as the sacrifices of our service members’ families and their employers, especially during these unprecedented times in our nation’s history.”Gov. Tom Wolf