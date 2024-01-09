(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Extreme weather conditions continue to shut down roads across the northwest region.

PennDOT reports additional road closures across counties and with some vehicle restrictions that will remain in place until roadways are cleared. Those can be found below:

Crawford County

Church Road (Route 3005) – Closed from Pecan Drive in South Shenango Township to Leach Road in North Shenango Township.

Erie County

Interstate 86 – Tier 2 restriction from the New York state border to Interstate 90 interchange

I-90 – Tier 2 restriction from the New York state border to the Ohio state border

Route 5 – Closed from Nagle Road in Lawrence Park to the New York state line in North East Township

Route 97 (Route 197) – Closed from Robison Road in Summit Township to Zwilling Road in Waterford Township

Robison Road (Route 4024) – Closed from Cherry Street Ext. to Old French Road in Summit Township

Mercer County

Beatty School Road (Route 4021) – Closed from Mozes Road to Greenville Road, Salem Township

Interstate 90 westbound has reopened after being closed due to a tractor-trailer accident near the New York state border.

The closures will remain in place until the roadways are cleared. Check up on the latest traffic updates on 511PA.