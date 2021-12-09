Open health care enrollment in Pa. now available through Pennie until Jan. 15

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania residents who need health care can now enroll in Pennie.

Open enrollment for the commonwealth’s state-based health insurance marketplace is open until Jan. 15.

“Pennie is the one-stop shop for Pennsylvanians’ health care needs,” Gov Tom Wolf said. “With Pennie, Pennsylvanians have access to a variety of resources to help them understand how to apply, shop, and enroll in health coverage including access to people who can help them right in their community. Pennie also provides financial assistance for those who qualify, which means health care coverage is more affordable for Pennsylvanians. Now, more Pennsylvanians can access the care they deserve, ultimately giving more people the opportunity to live healthier lives.”

Pennie replaces healthcare.gov as Pennsylvania’s official destination for shopping for quality health insurance plans. It is the only source for financial assistance to help with the cost of coverage and care. Currently there are nearly 344,000 Pennie customers throughout the commonwealth.

“Pennie.com is the place where Pennsylvanians can shop for coverage, access financial assistance, and know that every plan is comprehensive,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman. “We have heard from consumers who were looking for comprehensive health insurance who were misdirected to other types of insurance. Pennsylvanians can rest assured that you can trust Pennie, and that the Insurance Department is here to assist any individual who was misled about their insurance.”

To learn more about Pennie, click HERE or call customer care at (844) 844-8040.

