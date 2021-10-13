AG Shapiro announces run for governor of Pennsylvania

The current Attorney General of Pennsylvania announced his run for governor of Pennsylvania Wednesday morning.

Josh Shapiro announced his run for governor via Twitter early Wednesday, “The stakes are too high to sit on the sidelines. It’s time we all get in the game and fight for our rights, our democracy, our Commonwealth.”

I’m running to be Pennsylvania’s next Governor.



The stakes are too high to sit on the sidelines. It’s time we all get in the game and fight for our rights, our democracy, our Commonwealth.



This will be one of the closest races in the country — and I need you on my team. Watch: pic.twitter.com/OOERcQ9m2F — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 13, 2021

Shapiro has served as Attorney General of Pennsylvania since 2017. In January 2021, Shapiro was sworn-in for his second term as Attorney General, according to his campaign website.

ABC 27 reports Shapiro is the only announced Democratic candidate for governor. The Democratic incumbent, Gov. Tom Wolf, is constitutionally barred from running for a third term. There are nine Republican candidates in the race with Bill McSwain, a federal prosecutor under former President Donald Trump, being the most recent addition.

