All of Us Pa. asking Erie residents to help with new study

Erie residents are participating in a national medical research study.

The data will be studied to provide more personalized medical treatments for patients.

The All of Us Research Program is enrolling one million participants from across the United States. The Pennsylvania research program officially opened an Erie location earlier this month.

UPMC opened an enrollment center at 5050 W. Ridge Rd., so the study can include people from Northwestern Pennsylvania.

Dr. Mylanda Massert, a co-investigator for All of US Pennsylvania Research Program, said this is a region that is traditionally underserved by clinical trials.

“In Erie, there is a unique environment,” said Dr. Massert. “The things that people have been exposed to since birth in Erie or since they moved to Erie are uniquely different than even in Pittsburgh. Even though both areas are historically very industrialized, they were different industries.”

To date, All of US Erie has enrolled 290 participants at the W. Ridge location, plus an additional 236 people at pop-clinics in the Erie area. Those who participate in the study receive information about their genetic ancestry.

Participants are still needed at the Erie location. To be part of the study, click HERE.

