Altoona nurse faces felony charges, replaced Oxycodone with vitamin D

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A UPMC Altoona nurse is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after police said she would replace Oxycodone pills with vitamin D pills in late 2020.

Dena Pacifico, 39, of Altoona, was arrested on charges after an audit at UPMC showed discrepancies that led police to her in November.

UPMC Police were called to the 11th floor and alerted that someone had tampered with the Oxycodone and the package was opened on November 11, 2020. According to the police report, they were called again later that day as well. Then again on November 14, 2020 for the same issue.

UPMC Altoona officials conducted an audit of employees in relation to the dispensing machine on the 11th floor. During the audit, numerous red flags were raised with transaction and medication handling by Pacifico.

When interviewed, Pacifico reportedly admitted to taking the Oxy and replacing it with vitamin D pills and taking them to help her sleep.

Pacifico faces felony and misdemeanor drug diversion charges and was released on an unsecured $10,000 bond Thursday after her arraignment, at which time she also waived her preliminary hearing.