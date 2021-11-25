Annual Presque Isle Turkey Trot returns

Hundreds of runners were at Presque Isle Thursday morning, burning some calories before turkey time.

It was the annual Turkey Trot at Presque Isle State Park.

The event is a Thanksgiving classic, hosted by the Erie Runners Club.

As is the tradition, there are two races: a 10k run and 5k walk-and-run.

The next race hosted by the Erie Runners Club is the Snowflake 5k on Dec. 11, benefiting the Northwest Pennsylvania ALS Association.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.