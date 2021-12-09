Annual Shop with a Hero begins Tuesday

As shoppers are finalizing their gifts for the holiday season, local police, fire, military and medical staff are ready to walk the aisles of four local Walmarts so kids can Shop with a Hero.

These events are funded by Walmart grants and community donations, pairing each child with at least one police officer, firefighter, paramedic, doctor, nurse or soldier in uniform. Each pair can spend $100 on Christmas gifts for themselves or family members.

The kids will wrap their presents afterward and receive a free lunch from Walmart.

This year’s events include:

Harborcreek Walmart : Tuesday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. Children will meet the heroes at the Harborcreek Township building by 9:50 a.m. A total of 30 kids will be allowed to attend.

: Tuesday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. Elm St. Walmart : Wednesday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. Children will meet the heroes at the Burger King on Broad St. near the Walmart by 9:50 a.m. A total of 30 kids will be allowed to attend.

: Wednesday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. Corry Walmart : Monday, Dec. 20, 10 a.m. Children will meet the heroes in the front parking lot at the Corry Memorial Hospital by 9:50 a.m. A total of 38 kids will be allowed to attend.

: Monday, Dec. 20, 10 a.m. Titusville Walmart : Tuesday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m. Children will meet the heroes at Big G Tire (just north of the Walmart on SR 8) by 9:50 a.m. A total of 60 kids will be allowed to attend.

: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m.

