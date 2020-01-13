Bills unveiled to prevent Medicaid fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A group of Pennsylvania lawmakers has introduced a legislative package aimed at cracking down on Medicaid fraud.

The legislation would create the Commonwealth Fraud Prevention Act, an extension of the Federal False Claims Act.

Thirty-one other states have already passed their own false claims acts. Lawmakers say the legislation would hold accountable those who file false or fraudulent claims.

A grand jury report on Medicaid fraud released in April recommended legislation to ensure state agencies can identify people providing Medicaid services as well as when they performed the work.

The legislation was introduced in both the House and Senate.