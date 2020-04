The Warren County Coroner says the body of a woman has been found, ending a day and a half search near Webb’s Ferry on the western side of the Kinzua Reservoir.

911 received a call Monday night saying the woman may be inside a submerged vehicle. The search went into Tuesday as well.

We’re being told that family members have been notified but no identification or cause of death has been released.

The U.S. Forestry Service is handling the investigation.