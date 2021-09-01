BREAKING: Cambria County dam overspilling, residents evacuated

Editor’s note: It was previously reported that the Wilmore Dam broke according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS has since corrected and reported the dam is over spilling, but it is not broken as of 3 p.m.

UPDATES:

Update #5: As of 6 p.m., the Cambria County Emergency Management Agency director said they are opening the roads back up in Wilmore, and shelters in place will not turn into a long-term stay.

Additionally, the Summerhill Borough Volunteer Fire Department said residents of Wilmore and Summerhill Boroughs can return to their homes.

Update #4: As of 3:30 p.m., the Cambria County Emergency Management Agency announced the spillways are at capacity but effective at this time.

Additionally, they elaborated that emergency crews were performing “precautionary evacuations” in the Wilmore, Summerhill and South Fork Boroughs as well as an area of East Taylor Township.

Shelter locations from the flooding include Forest Hills High School, Summerhill Fire Department and East Taylor Fire Department.

Update #3: As of 2:30 p.m., Cambria County Emergency Management reports that evacuations are occurring downstream from the Wilmore Dam.

Locations from the Wilmore Dam to routes 219 and 53 are being evacuated to different shelter areas.

Cambria County Fire, Police and EMS are working with Cambria County 911 in an effective and efficient manner to move residents to safety.

Update #2: As of 2 p.m., the National Weather Service reported that the Wilmore Dam broke. (HOWEVER, they later corrected their statement and said it was not broken, but over spilling.)

Residents are told to seek higher ground immediately as it’s a dangerous situation.

Emergency officials are helping to evacuate at least 3,000 people, the Cambria County Emergency Management director told the Associated Press. The Hinckston Run Dam is being closely monitored, as well.

Update #1: As of 1 p.m., the Wilmore Dam is 2 ft. overcapacity and is being inspected for potential failure, according to Revloc Fire Company.

The original story can be found below.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wilmore and Summerhill Borough residents are being told by officials to evacuate immediately as the dam reaches its capacity.

Wilmore Dam has crested its banks, meaning water levels have reached a critical stage in the area, according to the Franklin Borough Fire Department.

Corner of Stagers Road and Pensacola Road in Summerhill.

Willow Beach Road about 1 mile from the Wilmore Dam. The water is overflowing from the North Branch Little Conemaugh River.

Evergreen Road in Portage that leads into Wilmore.

Near Evergreen Road in Portage that leads into Wilmore.

Franklin and East Conemaugh Boroughs reside in the flood plain and should be vigilant.

Cambria County CARES alert system said the Forest Hills High School is open for those needing a place to go.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.