Brookville teen gets 2 years probation for deer torture involving viral video

by: Catherine Newman

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Wednesday, May 6, Alexander Smith pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Cruelty to Animals and four summary offenses according to Jefferson County court records.

In November of 2019, Smith and another teen were identified after a video went viral showing the two kicking and abusing a deer.

Official records say Smith was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service. In addition, Smith must also speak in front of hunter safety courses, youth groups, and schools.

His hunting license has been suspended for 15 years.

Smith and the other teen involved were originally charged with multiple felonies related to aggravated animal cruelty and conspiracy to commit animal cruelty.

There are no further details on upcoming court appearances for the 17-year-old also involved, who is facing charges in juvenile court.

