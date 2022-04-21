The Wolf Administration is pushing a plan they say will help hundreds of thousands of people stay in their homes.

The Secretary for the State Department of Aging called on the Pennsylvania General Assembly to take action.

Governor Tom Wolf wants to use $204 million in unused American Rescue Plan funding to increase property tax and rent rebates.

The state’s rebate program was created to help older Pennsylvanians and those with disabilities.

“Older Pennsylvanians overwhelmingly want to age in their homes and communities for as long as they are able. While the Department of Aging provides services and supports to help them achieve this goal, programs like the Department of Revenue’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate offers seniors an additional benefit. Many older adults live on fixed incomes and when it comes to their finances, paying their rent or mortgage is a top priority. Governor Wolf’s proposed one time increase in the rebate amount will help seniors to meet some of their needs during these difficult times.” Robert Torres, Pennsylvania Department of Aging Secretary

This investment will be a one-time bonus to current program users, doubling existing rates.

Since starting in 1971, the rebate program has provided more than $7.1 billion in assistance.