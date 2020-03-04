Campaign launches to get high school girls wrestling sanctioned in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Girls High School Wrestling Task Force has announced the launch of what they call “SanctionPA” in a grassroots effort to work towards getting high school girls wrestling sanctioned in the state of Pennsylvania.

According to the Task Force, numbers show that girls wrestling has been the fastest-growing high school sport in the country. All 12 PIAA district areas have girls wrestling in their schools already. It’s reported that PA high school wrestling has experienced a 100% growth of girls on boys teams the past five years.

The PIAA rules require a minimum of 100 schools to have officially recognized girls wrestling programs before considering sanctioning the sport.

Activities of the SanctionPA campaign include:

Educate wrestling coaches and school administrators on girls wrestling.

Work with individual schools to form official high school girls wrestling teams.

Provide resources to schools and coaches to develop girls teams.

Work with the PIAA Wrestling Steering committee and state office on sanctioning efforts and the creation of a PIAA State Championship.

Help coordinate competition opportunities for girls until sanctioning is achieved.

“We are at a critical tipping point for girls wrestling in the state of Pennsylvania as we see the interest for the sport gaining momentum. Girls wrestling is the fastest growing high school sport in the nation and our state is seeing the same increase in popularity. Now is the time to embrace girls wrestling in Pennsylvania, a state that prides ourselves on our strong history of wrestling.” Brooke Zumas, assistant wrestling coach, Parkland High School and chair, Pennsylvania Girls High School Wrestling Task Force

Learn more about the SanctionPA campaign at SanctionPA.com.