The state capitol will shine a little brighter for the rest of 2020.

The lighting of the 2020 Capitol Christmas Tree in Harrisburg taking place without an audience this year.

The 20-ft. tall Douglas Fir is adorned with more than 1,000 LED lights, surrounded by fencing and garland.

Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to urge Pennsylvanians to stay home for the holidays following a surge of COVID-19 cases throughout Pennsylvania.