Capitol Complex closing due to COVID cases rising

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of General Services announced on Thursday that the Pa. Capitol Complex will be closed to the public until further notice starting on Monday, Dec. 7. due to the rise in coronavirus cases across the Commonwealth.

All operations of the Governor’s Office and General Assembly will continue, but access to the Capitol Complex will be limited to employees and those with badge keycard credentials.

The cancelation of events and visits applies to all interior venues and will affect school or group tours, rallies, choir performances, receptions, and other public gatherings.

The Capitol Complex includes, but is not limited to, the Main Capitol Rotunda, East Wing Rotunda, Keystone Building Atrium, Forum Auditorium and The State Museum of Pennsylvania.

To further support public health, the Department of General Services is encouraging Pennsylvanians to add their phone to the fight against COVID-19 by downloading the COVID Alert PA app. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa.”