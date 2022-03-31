CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — U.S. Army veteran Sergeant Adam Hartswick of Springs Mills, Pennsylvania was recently honored by Wounded Warrior Family Support with a 2022 Ford F-150.

Hartswick severely injured both legs in Afghanistan after stepping on an IED in May 2013. He lost both legs above his knee, his right index finger, and part of his right thumb. Additionally, his right hip was fractured, he suffered a mild traumatic brain injury and bilateral perforated eardrums, which is a hole or tear in the ear.

“Being gifted a brand-new truck, completely customized to my needs, is just unbelievable,” Hartswick said. “I’m astonished by the generosity of Wounded Warriors Family Support.”

Hartswick is now a tactical combat casualty care course instructor for first responders.

Both Hartswick and Patrick “PJ” Glavey, a U.S. Marines lieutenant from Cedarburg, Wisconsin, received a 2022 Ford-150 XLT mobility-equipped vehicle as part of the Mobility is Freedom program.

The program was started in 2015 and provides grants and modified vehicles for combat-wounded veterans. Last year, they were able to give out nine vehicles to veterans.

“Across our country, there are 350 veterans who need modified vehicles as a result of their combat-related injuries,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said. “We believe that providing a properly equipped vehicle for PJ’s and Adam’s needs will allow them to have freedom to live productive and quality lives with their families.”