Charges filed against two PA teenagers seen abusing deer in social-media video

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, charges have been filed against the two Brookville, Pa teenagers who recorded social-media videos of themselves holding down and repeatedly kicking an immobile white-tailed deer.

Charged are Alexander Brock Smith, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile male.

Each faces two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and two felony counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated animal cruelty, as well as several other misdemeanor and summary counts.

The Game Commission stated that they became aware of the incident soon after the videos were posted, when one viewer shared a video to the agency’s Facebook page. The agency immediately launched an investigation.

Each defendant was interviewed as part of the investigation and confirmed they were hunting together Nov. 30 in an enclosed tree stand on property Smith’s family owns in Beaver Township, Jefferson County.

The juvenile shot and wounded a buck, then missed with a follow-up shot. The deer was immobilized, video was taken, then shared through the messaging app Snapchat.

One recipient of the video saved it to his phone and contacted the Game Commission, and his phone, as well as the defendants’ phones, were seized for forensic analysis.

Smith was arraigned on charges today before Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak and was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Paperwork containing the juvenile’s charges also was filed today, which begins the process of the charges being sent to juvenile court.

Below is a full list of charges against the two teens:

Alexander Brock Smith

18 Pa.C.S. § 5534(a)(1) – Aggravated Cruelty to Animal – F3 Up to 7 years incarceration Up to $15,000 in fines Multiple years of hunting license revocation

18 Pa.C.S. § 5534(a)(2) – Aggravated Cruelty to Animal – F3

18 Pa.C.S. § 5534(a)(1) – Aggravated Cruelty to Animal (Conspiracy) – F3

18 Pa.C.S. § 5534(a)(2) – Aggravated Cruelty to Animal (Conspiracy) – F3

18 Pa.C.S. § 5533(a) – Cruelty to Animal – M2

18 Pa.C.S. § 6301(a)(1)(i) – Corruption of Minors – M1

18 Pa.C.S. § 4910(1) – Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence – M2

34 Pa.C.S. § 2162(a) – Disturbance of Game or Wildlife – S1

34 Pa.C.S. § 2307(a) – Unlawful Possession Game or Wildlife – S2

34 Pa.C.S. § 2308(a)(10) – Unlawful Devices and Methods – S4 $150 to $300 in fines Multiple years of hunting license revocation

34 Pa.C.S. § 2102(a); 58 Pa. Code § 141.20 – Regulations; Protective Material Required – S5 $100 to $200 in fines Multiple years of hunting license revocation

17-year-old juvenile

18 Pa.C.S. § 5534(a)(1) – Aggravated Cruelty to Animal – F3 Penalties to be determined in juvenile court system Multiple years of hunting license revocation

18 Pa.C.S. § 5534(a)(2) – Aggravated Cruelty to Animal – F3

18 Pa.C.S. § 5534(a)(1) – Aggravated Cruelty to Animal (Conspiracy) – F3

18 Pa.C.S. § 5534(a)(2) – Aggravated Cruelty to Animal (Conspiracy) – F3

18 Pa.C.S. § 5533(a) – Cruelty to Animal – M2

18 Pa.C.S. § 4910(1) – Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence – M2

34 Pa.C.S. § 2162(a) – Disturbance of Game or Wildlife – S1

34 Pa.C.S. § 2307(a) – Unlawful Possession Game or Wildlife – S2

34 Pa.C.S. § 2308(a)(10) – Unlawful Devices and Methods – S4

