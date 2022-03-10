LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lawyers will deliver closing arguments in the case over funding for Pennsylvania schools on Thursday, March 10. The trial could have an impact on students, parents, and schools for generations to come.

The School District of Lancaster is among six districts suing the state, claiming it does not distribute school funding fairly and does not provide enough school funding.

The trial has been seven years in the making. The school that filed the suit says the state’s funding formula results in underfunded schools that are more likely to have larger classes sizes, less qualified faculty, and other issues.

In closing argument, the Education Law Center argued that the legislature has been, “willfully ignorant”to the underfunding of schools in the neediest communities. Democratic Senator Vincent Hughes agrees.

“The legislature for decades if not centuries has not done that. It’s time to get fixed and if courts have to force it to do that then so be it,” said Hughes, chair of the Appropriations Committee.

However, Republican lawmakers who are among the defendants listed in the suit say the state’s education spending compares favorably to other states and that student achievement backs up their claim.

Closing arguments are set to start at 9 a.m. Thursday morning at the Judicial Center. A decision in the case is not expected, however, until months from now.