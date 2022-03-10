EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials arrested a man they say has a connection to a Columbia County homicide from 2001.

According to U.S. Marshal Martin Pane, Brian Gregory Quinn, 44, of New Jersey, was arrested Thursday in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Shamar William Washington.

Police say Washington’s body was found in a wooded area in Hemlock Township, Columbia County back in January of 2001. The autopsy revealed Washington had been beaten, stabbed and shot.

Pennsylvania State Police investigated Washington’s death for 21 years.

Below is a file story that originally aired in January of 2001. Eyewitness News reporter Joe Garrison sat down with Shamar’s mother, Barbara Washington, after state police notified her of her son’s death.

Thursday, the fugitive task force arrested Quinn in the 1300 block of Good Intent Road in Deptford, New Jersey. Quinn remains in custody waiting for authorities to bring him back to Pennsylvania to face the charges.