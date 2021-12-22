Cold Case: Police still searching for missing Pa. woman nearly 41 years after her disappearance

Photo: PSP — Missing woman Lonene Ray Rogers

Photo: PSP — Missing woman Lonene Ray Rogers

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Police are still searching for a missing Pennsylvania woman nearly 41 years after her disappearance.

As the 41st anniversary of the disappearance of Lonene Ray Rogers nears, Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help for any information that may lead to finding out what happened to Rogers.

Rogers was last seen the night of Jan. 7, 1981 at her home in Meadville.

State Police report Rogers was at work on Jan. 6, 1981. She then picked up her two children from their babysitter that night.

Her husband, Clinton Rogers, reported being at home with Lonene Rogers and their two children on the evening of January 6, 1981. Later that night, Clinton and Lonene Rogers had an argument at their Meadville home.

Clinton Rogers reports he last saw Lonene Rogers on Jan. 7, 1981 at 12:45 a.m. when he went to bed. He reported to police that he woke up in the early morning hours of Jan. 7 and saw his wife was not home.

Her boots, jeans, and coat were gone. However, her purse, hearing aids, glasses, car, keys and two children were left behind.

According to police, Clinton Rogers reported he was not initially worried and did not contact police right away.

Also of note, there was a severe storm in the area that night.

State Police report none of her close friends or relatives have had any contact her since her disappearance. There has also been no activity for her Social Security Number.

When Lonene Rogers went missing in 1981 she was 29-years-old, 5’5”, 140 lbs., with gray eyes and long sandy brown hair. She cannot speak fluently and is nearly completely deaf. She also has freckles, pierced ears and no tonsils.

At the time of her disappearance, she may have been wearing a navy blue peacoat, blue jeans, and high brown boots.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Trooper Kevin Geibel — PSP Meadville at (814)-332-6911, (814)-724-2985 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107