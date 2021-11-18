Conneaut Lake teacher receives $1k classroom grant

On Oct. 21, the internet provider Kinetic announced 16 teachers would each receive $1,000 grants to help fund school supplies for classrooms dedicated to student education.

One person on that list was Connie Zimmerman, a first-grade teacher Conneaut Lake Elementary.

“I am over the moon excited to be selected as a teacher for the Kinetic Classroom grant!” said Mrs. Zimmerman. “After 30 years of teaching, nothing makes me more proud than to see my students grow and learn – still to this day! I love teaching children to read! What a true honor. Receiving this grant will allow me to make learning for my “firsties” fun and exciting.”

As part of Kinetic’s Nominate A Teacher campaign, students and local community members submitted reasons why they think their teacher is particularly special and deserving of a grant. In order to qualify, applicants needed to be licensed teachers, actively teaching students, who are residents of the states where Kinetic’s internet service is offered.

“I can’t wait to use this grant for my current students, future students, colleagues, and school family at Conneaut Lake Elementary,” Zimmerman said. “I couldn’t have done this without them!”

The states where this was offered included Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

For a complete list of the winners, click HERE.

