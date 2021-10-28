Construction of new bridge in Cussewago Twp to begin Summer 2022

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced drivers will have to take a detour in Crawford County to make way for a new bridge.

The purpose of the project is to replace the bridge that carries Skeltontown Road over a tributary of French Creek in Cussewago Township, Crawford County.

The project will replace the existing concrete slab bridge with a reinforced concrete box culvert, along with adding new roadway approaches, an updated guiderail and pavement markings.

A 10.7-mile detour will be required for approximately five weeks of the project, using Fry Road, Hill Road, Plank Road, and Blystone Road.

The bridge being replaced is located along Skeltontown Road between Plank Road and Capp Road. It was built in 1930 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 300 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

Work is expected to take place during the summer of 2022.

