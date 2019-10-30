Court stops vote count on Marsy’s Law question

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania court has issued an order that postpones tallying votes on a question that will appear on election ballots across the state next Tuesday.

The question asks voters whether the state constitution should be amended to include a new section providing for victim’s rights.

Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler ruled Wednesday that the votes should not be counted and certified until the courts decide whether Marsy’s Law is constitutional.

Marsy’s Law would give victims the right to be notified of proceedings in their criminal cases, be present at court hearings, and be heard at plea and sentencing proceedings.

The state League of Women Voters and a registered voter sued to block the question, claiming the proposed amendment improperly combines multiple subject matters that should be voted on as separate amendments.

The petitioners also argue the language of the question is illegal because it does not accurately explain the proposed amendment to voters and omits changes it would have on the existing rights of the accused.