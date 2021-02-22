Crews called to plane crash at St. Marys airport

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to a small plane crashing at the south runway of St. Marys airport Monday morning.

According to dispatch, at least one of the three passengers was taken to the hospital. The extent of injuries and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

According to the FAA, A twin-engine Cessna 421 crashed on Runway 10 while landing at St. Marys Municipal Airport in Pennsylvania at 11:15 a.m. The FAA will investigate and has notified the National Transportation Safety Board.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ as we continue to confirm more information.