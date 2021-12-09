DCNR opens applications to Next Gen Council to increase participation at Pa. state parks

HARRISBURG — If you love the state parks and forests in Pennsylvania, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is offering a chance to work in them.

On Thursday, DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced the department is seeking applicants for its new Next Gen Council , which gathers input from groups of people who love the outdoors to develop new strategies to increase public participation.

The development of the council is part of DCNR’s mission to conserve and sustain Pennsylvania’s natural resources for present and future generations’ use and enjoyment.

“DCNR is committed to expanding access to outdoor recreation and ensuring public lands are welcoming to all, which is why we are creating the Next Gen Council, with an eye for new approaches to engagement, programs and other opportunities,” Dunn said. “This council is a great opportunity to learn more about DCNR and what it does, as well as a chance to provide fresh, new ideas to help promote our beautiful state parks, forests and other natural resources. We are excited to see this council come to fruition and are eager to accept applications and select the charter council.”

Those selected to the council would help inform the agency’s work and advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in the state parks and forests.

The council will meet once every three months. Meetings are virtual to reduce travel and promote accessibility. Council term is two years, and council members are expected to participate in at least 75 percent of meetings.

“We want people who are willing to share their ideas and perspectives,” Dunn said. “Experience and conservation and government is not needed to apply, but we do want people who are willing to work together towards the goal of supporting recreation for all, especially our future generations.”

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 16, 2022. To apply, click HERE. For more information about DEI at DCNR, click HERE.

